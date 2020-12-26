Two-day COVID total at 4300

The province is reporting there were 4301 new COVID cases reported over the last two days, with 41590 cases reported as recovered.

Of the 4301 new cases, Ontario has reported 2,142 new COVID-19 cases today, with 2,159 recorded on Christmas Day.

Another 81 deaths were reported over the two-day period, bringing the total to 4,359.

Most of the new cases recorded today were in Toronto (541), followed by Peel Region (344) and York Region (262).

Hospitalizations are reported to be down significantly to 755, but a number of Ontario hospitals do not report on weekends and holidays. There are 286 patients reported to be in ICU beds and 187 patients on ventilators.