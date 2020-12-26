Enjoy Walk off the Earth on livestream, help Sound of Music

The Sound of Music is presenting the award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artists Walk Off the Earth!

Mon Dec 28, 2020 at 7:30pm

Livestream: $25.50 (All in)

This unique, intimate performance will feature WOTE like you’ve never seen before! Including an on-stage interview with Sarah, Gianni & Joel by the hosts of the podcast SOM Sessions, Myles & Brent. Limited tickets are available due to COVID-19 restrictions. If you miss your chance to see them in person; streaming tickets are available so you can join in the fun from your own home!

Walk off the Earth have captured their fans’ attention with organic and authentic song writing and positive, energetic sound. The eccentric 5-piece from right here in Burlington, Ontario continue to find new ways of keeping their music fresh by blending rock, reggae, pop and folk.

Abby J. HallWalk off the Earth will be supported by Burlington’s own incredibly talented singer/song-writer Abby J. Hall.

This event is in partnership with Access Storage Solutions, PV&V Insurance, The City of Burlington and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport as a part of the Sound of Music Fundraising series to help the Festival recover financially from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

For tickets click here. https://secure1.tixhub.com/Burlington/online/b_otix.asp?cboPerformances=1519&cboEvent=1090&iEvents_id=1090