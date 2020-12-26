Conditions worsening at Shalom Village

Hamilton Public Health is reporting a significant deterioration in the outbreak at Shalom Village. There has been a massive increase of 40 cases at the facility—87 residents, 67 staff and three visitors. Grace Villa reported three more cases bringing the total to 222—141 residents and 81 staff. Juravinski hospital reported four additional cases for a total of 98 cases—47 patients,49 staff and two visitors. The latest outbreaks were at Sir Wilfrid Laurier School—1 student, one staff; Sir Thomas More, 1 student and two staff; and the St Leonard’s Society involving one resident. For the two days since the last report there have been 162 new cases across Hamilton and five deaths.

Halton Region will not provide updated COVID reporting until tomorrow.

The province is reporting there were 4301 new COVID cases reported over the last two days, with 41590 cases reported as recovered. There were also 81 deaths reported since the last figures were release on December 23rd. Hospitalizations are reported to be down significantly to 755, but a number of Ontario hospitals do not report on weekends and holidays. There are 286 patients reported to be in ICU beds and 187 patients on ventilators.