Massive explosion rocks Stelco on Christmas morning

Fire crews are on the scene at Hamilton’s Stelco plant after witnesses reported two or three explosions that shook buildings and rattled windows miles away. The explosion took place around 11am. A plume of smoke is visible for several miles. Ben Guyatt who lives in Stoney Creek reported “I saw a massive fireball and heard 3 explosions. The shock wave nearly shattered my windows.” A Burlington resident tweeted that in addition to the explosions she saw large fire balls.