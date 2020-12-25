Man wanted in Hamilton assault shot by Niagara Police

The SIU has been called in after a man wanted by Hamilton Police was shot after an altercation with Niagara Police. At approximately 1:30am on Friday December 25, 2020, 8 District (Grimsby) uniform officers were notified by Hamilton Police of a male who was involved in an earlier assault who was believed to be in the Grimsby area.

At approximately 2:50am, officers located the suspect’s vehicle in the area of St. Paul Street West and Vansickle Road in the City of St. Catharines. There was an interaction with a male and he was shot by officers.

He has been transported to hospital by Niagara EMS paramedics with non-life threating injuries where he remains in stable condition.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked their mandate.

There are road closures in the area of St. Paul Street West and Vansickle Road for the investigation.

The incident is also being investigated by detectives from the NRPS.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information is asked to contact either the SIU at 1 (800) 787-8529 or the Niagara Regional Police Service at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3 ext. 1009242.