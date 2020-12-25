Here’s the rundown on what’s open, closed and changed as of Boxing Day

With the COVID lockdown coming into effect Boxing Day, here is a reminder of what activities will be allowed, prohibited or modified.

Capacity limits

For the supermarkets and other large stores that are allowed to remain open there are capacity limits -generally, of either 50 percent or 25 percent. The limits are to be posted where the public can see them.

Face coverings

Businesses or organizations must ensure that masks or face coverings are worn by any person (including members of the public and workers) in the indoor area of the business or organization, with limited exceptions.

Safety plans

Requirement for all businesses open to prepare and make available a COVID-19covid 19 safety plan. A copy of the plan shall be made available to any person for review upon request, and be posted where it would come to the attention of individuals working in or attending the business.

School

Schools are closed. Elementary school students would return to in person learning on January 11, 2021

Secondary school students would continue learning remotely until January 25, 2021 and resume in-person learning on that date

Child care

Child care will remain open for the duration of the Provincewide Shutdown period. This includes child care offered in licensed centres, in home-based settings (licensed and unlicensed) and by authorized recreation and skill-building providers.

Businesses permitted to open and restrictions

Restaurants, bars, and other food or drink establishments are closed for in person dining. Take out, drive through, and delivery permitted only. Includes the sale of alcohol

Retailers

Supermarkets, convenience stores, indoor farmer’s markets and other stores that primarily sell food are allowed to be open at 50 percent capacity. Curbside pick-up and delivery permitted

Pharmacies

50 percent capacity. Curbside pickup allowed.

Discount and big box retailers:

Those that sell groceries must limited capacity to 25 percent. Curbside pick-up and delivery permitted

Safety supply stores, businesses that sell, rent or repair assistive/mobility/medical devices, and optical stores that sell prescription eyewear to the public: By appointment only. Curbside pick-up and delivery permitted

Liquor, wine and Beer stores

Limited to 25 percent capacity, Curbside pick-up and delivery permitted

Shopping malls:

Closed for in-person retail. Except for stores like pharmacy, big box with groceries, dentist and food court open for take-away,

Shopping mall may establish: A single designated location inside the shopping mall for order pick-up by patrons. Pick-up inside the shopping mall must be by appointment only

Motor vehicle sales:

By appointment only

Recreation

Any indoor pools, indoor fitness centres, or other indoor recreational facilities that are part of the operation of these businesses, are closed

Real estate No open houses – showing a property permitted by appointment only

Outdoor recreational amenities. Generally speaking, outdoor parks trails and recreation area all are allowed to be open with physical distancing.

Persons who provide hair or makeup services must wear appropriate personal protective equipment

Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by

Libraries

Libraries may open for contactless curbside, delivery, and pick-up

If they ensure that circulating materials returned to the library are disinfected or quarantined for an appropriate period of time before they are recirculated. Contact information recording required.

For the full list of restrictions click here.