Province reports 49 deaths and a single-day record for new COVID cases

The province says there were 49 more COVID-19-related deaths since yesterday and a new record has been set for new COVID cases with 2447 reported.

The province’s seven-day average for number of cases recorded is now 2,306.

There were 64,592 tests for the disease completed in the province in the last-recorded 24-hour period making the provincial positivity rate 3.7 percent.

Of the new cases recorded on Thursday, 646 are in Toronto, 502 are in Peel Region, 263 are in York Region and 173 are in Windsor-Essex County.

Other areas that recorded more than 50 cases of the disease on Thursday include Ottawa (77), Durham Region (92), Middlesex-London (67), Niagara Region (93), Waterloo Region (82), and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (63).

As of yesterday afternoon, Hamilton’s count of new COVID was up again for the second straight day with a count of 132 cases and six deaths. Of the major outbreak sites in Hamilton, Shalom Village reported a surge of 17 news cases and three deaths. There are 57 residents and 59 staff infected. Juravinski Hospital reported an additional three cases bringing that total to 93 with two deaths reported. And Grace Villa reported one death with 216 active cases—140 residents and 76 staff. There were no new outbreak sites reported. Hospitalizations in Hamilton decreased by three to 48.

Halton reported 67 new COVID cases up four. There was one death reported in the region. Oakville accounted for 25 of the new cases, Burlington 23, Milton 18 and Halton Hills one.