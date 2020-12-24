Higher COVID case counts in Hamilton and Halton

Hamilton reported 151 new cases of COVID19 today and 9 extra patients in hospital. The total number of patients in hospital is now sitting at 57. There were no deaths reported for the first time in a week. In Hamilton’s main outbreak sites Grace Villa reported three more cases bringing the total to 219—141 residents and 78 staff. Juravinski hospital reported one additional case for a total of 94 cases—44 patients,48 staff and two visitors. There was no change at Shalom Village where there are 117 cases—57 residents, 59 staff and one visitor. The was one new outbreak reported at Villa Italia where one staff member tested positive.

Halton Region reported 80 new COVID cases, an increase of 13. There were three deaths recorded in the region, bringing the total to 100. Milton again had the most cases at 34, Oakville 22, Halton Hills 20 and Burlington 14.

The province reported there were 49 more COVID-19-related deaths since yesterday. As well the number of new COVID cases set a new record with 2447 reported. The province’s seven-day average for number of cases recorded is now 2,306.

There were 64,592 tests completed in the province in the last-recorded 24-hour period making the provincial positivity rate 3.7 percent.

Of the new cases recorded on Thursday, 646 are in Toronto, 502 are in Peel Region, 263 are in York Region and 173 are in Windsor-Essex County.

Other areas that recorded more than 50 cases of the disease on Thursday include Ottawa (77), Durham Region (92), Middlesex-London (67), Niagara