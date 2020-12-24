Armed Robber liked Upper Wellington

A Hamilton man has been arrested for not one, but two armed robberies at variety stores on Upper Wellington.

The first one took place on November 23, 2020, The male pulled up in a red sports utility vehicle, parked at the side of the building, entered the store in disguise and robbed the clerk while flashing a gun. The robber scooped up the cash and fled in the SUV. The clerk did not sustain any physical injuries.

Three hours later the robber showed up at another variety store located on Upper Wellington Street in the same SUV. Once again he got away with some cash.

Police kept working on the case and this week arrested 32 year old Corey Franko as he was trying to escape his west mountain home . Police then obtained a search warrant and found evidence related to the robbery.

Anyone with information related to this investigation, are asked to contact Hamilton Police Service BEAR Unit Investigators – Detective Constable Adam Krasulja at (905) 546-8935 or Acting Detective Sergeant Frank De Vuono at (905) 546-8937.

Targeted home invasion in Millgrove

Last weekend Hamilton Police responded to a report of a home invasion at a residence in the area of 5th Concession Road West and Millgrove Side Road. Police say the victim was inside his house with friends when two masked males burst into his home from a rear door. Demands were made for specific items in the home while one male held a handgun. They assaulted the victim as his friends fled the residence. A short time later, the victim managed to escape, leaving the suspects inside. The victim received minor injuries as a result of the incident and was medically cleared at the scene. Apparently nothing was taken.

Police are asking area residents to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity and to contact police. The suspect is described as black, 18 to 25 years of age, slender build. At the time he was wearing a black winter jacket with white/grey fur around the hood and a blue medical mask. Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Jared Millington by calling 905-546-8966.

Police appeal leads to swift arrest.

Back in October a robbery a gunman robbed the Hasty Market located at 387 Barton Street East. The suspect brandished a handgun while demanding money from the clerk. The suspect fled the scene on foot eastbound with an undisclosed amount of money.

On Friday, October 23, 2020, the Hamilton Police disseminated a media release asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male. Through investigation the suspect was identified as 33 year old Jared MacLeod. A Canada Wide Arrest Warrant was issued for Jared MacLeod last wek and MacLeod was picked up by police in Calgary. MacLeod was returned to Hamilton and was brought before the courts on Tuesday, December 22, 2020,

