St Joe’s calls for volunteers for COVID duty

According to data reported by Hamilton Public Health COVID 19 has infected 274 caregivers in Hamilton hospitals and long-term care settings. Some of them have recovered and returned to work but many have not. As a result, as the COVID virus spreads through several Hamilton LTC centres, there is an acute shortage of workers for these settings at a time when the need is greatest. St Joseph’s Healthcare has issued an urgent request to its staff for volunteers to work in these overwhelmed settings.

The request reads:

“There are growing and urgent needs in our hospital and in our community to respond to efforts to control COVID-19. Over and over again, all of you at St. Joe’s have stepped up to support this necessary work. We are urgently asking for your support again.

Today, we are asking additional staff to raise their hands for these areas of redeployment:

• Congregate settings, including long-term care (LTC) assistance. Currently we require support for Shalom Village, but it could be other homes through the holidays as well.

• Inpatient areas where staffing levels are significantly short

• The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

We are asking for your immediate response to these needs by contacting supportltc@stjoes.ca. We recognize you may have questions about volunteering for these areas, and are happy to answer them before you make a commitment.

In the spirit of St. Joe’s mission, vision, and values, answering this call will help ensure the areas most in need and our city’s most vulnerable populations will receive the support and care they need during this healthcare crisis. “

In Shalom Village alone, 48 staffers have tested positive for COVID.