Six COVID deaths in Hamilton

Hamilton’s count of new COVID was up again for the second straight day with a count of 132 cases and six deaths. Of the major outbreak sites in Hamilton, Shalom Village reported a surge of 17 news cases and three deaths. There are 57 residents and 59 staff infected. Juravinski Hospital reported an additional three cases bringing that total to 93 with two deaths reported. And Grace Villa reported one death with 216 active cases—140 residents and 76 staff. There were no new outbreak sites reported. Hospitalizations in Hamilton decreased by three to 48.

Halton reported 67 new COVID cases up four. There was one death reported in the region. Oakville accounted for 25 of the new cases, Burlington 23, Milton 18 and Halton Hills one.

Elsewhere Ontario reported 41 deaths overnight as the new COVID case count rose by 2408. There were 629 new cases in Toronto, 448 in Peel, 234 in Windsor-Essex County and 190 in York Region. There are 1002 people in hospital with the virus—275 in ICU and 186 on ventilators.