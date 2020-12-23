More than 40 COVID deaths in Ontario

Ontario reported 41 deaths overnight as the new COVID case count rose by 2408. There were 629 new cases in Toronto, 448 in Peel, 234 in Windsor-Essex County and 190 in York Region. There are 1002 people in hospital with the virus—275 in ICU and 186 on ventilators.

As of yesterday afternoon, Hamilton’s count of new COVID cases shot up to more than double Monday’s 40 new COVID cases with a count of 101 cases and three deaths. Of the major outbreak sites in Hamilton, Grace Villa reported one new case—140 residents and 77 staff. At Juravinski Hospital there were five additional COVID cases bringing the total to 90 –43 patients, 45 staff and two visitors. And for the second straight day, Shalom Village reported no new cases– currently sitting at 100—51 residents, 48 staff and one visitor. The latest new outbreaks occurred at a Taco Bell on Upper James where four staff tested positive and Ecole Secondaire Mere Teresa where three students tested positive. Hospitalizations in Hamilton decreased by five to 51.

Halton reported a drop of 18 new COVID cases to 63. There were two deaths reported in the region. Milton accounted for 30 new cases, Oakville 19, Burlington nine and Halton Hills five. Hospitalizations in Halton dropped by one to 45.