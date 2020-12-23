Hamilton Police seek video or witnesses after stabbing rampage

In the aftermath of yesterday’s rampage that saw three Hamilton Police officers receive stab wounds, Hamilton Police are asking merchants and other in the James Street North area to check their video camera footage for anything that might assist in the investigation. It all started Tuesday shortly after 3:00 p.m., Hamilton Police responded to the area of James Street North and Robert Street for a male acting erratically. It was reported to Police that the male was also in possession of a weapon.

Upon arrival, Police located a 24-year-old male which immediately confronted Police and engaged in an altercation. Subsequently three Hamilton Police Officers were stabbed in the neck and head with a knife.

The officers were transported to local hospital and are currently being treated for their injuries. They are in stable condition.

A 24 year old Oakville man was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, four counts of resisting arrest as well, as a weapons charge.

Following the incident there was an outpouring of public support for the wounded officers, for which police issued a note of appreciation today. Anyone with information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective David Brewster at 905-546-4067. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www