Burlington update on services available during lockdown

City Hall, remains open for in-person service by appointment only for commissioning services and marriage licences. Walk-ins are not permitted.

For information on marriage licences click here or here or call 905-335-7777 to book your appointment. Residents can also visit here to access a variety of City services online.

Service Burlington is available to answer questions by phone during regular business hours, at 905-335-7777 and email .

Burlington Transit

Burlington Transit will continue to run as scheduled including specialized transit. The transit terminal at 430 John St. will remain open to provide PRESTO services including SPLIT passes. Presto services are available at Shoppers Drug Mart or online. Transit schedules are available online.

Halton Court Services – Provincial Offences Office

Court administration counter services at 4085 Palladium Way will remain open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday. Visitors to the courthouse must self-screen using the provincial e-screening application and wear a mask or face covering unless exempted from by the Mandatory Mask Bylaw

Telephone payments are available at 905-637-1274, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Many online services are also available by email or by visiting here.

Recreation Services and Facilities

City of Burlington indoor recreation facilities will close, and all programs are cancelled. Recreation Services staff are contacting user groups, renters and program participants affected by these changes. Residents are asked to please be patient during this time as it will take two to four weeks for staff to process the large volume of cancellations.

Those who paid using a credit card will receive a pro-rated refund to their card where possible. This applies to rentals and program participants. All other payment methods will receive a credit to their recreation account.

Cheque refunds can be requested by emailing liveandplay@burlington.ca. Please be sure to include your full mailing address in your request. Individuals with questions can follow up with their sport provider or user group or call Recreation Services customer service at 905-335-7738.

Residents are encouraged to remain active by accessing outdoor recreation opportunities such as walking/biking on trails or visiting parks and playgrounds. Residents can also take the Outdoor Winter Play Challenge and see how many free activities they can complete by Feb. 19, 2021. Learn more. Options to stay active at home are available online.

Rotary Centennial Pond is open for skating, however all users must pre-register and complete the online screening at burlington.ca/screening. Capacity on the rink is 25 people. Please follow our social media channels and website for updates.

Roads, Parks and Forestry

Services provided by the Roads, Parks and Forestry Department will continue as needed. Residents with questions or issues can email or call 905-333-6166.

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, noted “What has changed in the last few days is the need to look at health indicators beyond a single public health unit as we have in the past, especially for hospital capacity. We will continue to make decisions based on health evidence, and adapt quickly in light of new information that can change daily, sometimes hourly. Having recently spoken with the President/CEO of Joseph Brant Hospital, we’re supporting communities around us, so it’s critical to bring the numbers down across the entire GTHA region.”

