Burlington Festival of Lights takes on special meaning in the year of COVID

At a time when the pandemic has curtailed so many activities it’s good to know that the beloved community tradition: Burlington’s Lakeside Festival of Lights: Nov 27-Jan 8 now in it’s 25th year is underway again.

The static display will be modified this year during the pandemic! Safety measures include centralizing the displays to allow for better drive-by viewing, placing physical distancing reminder signs through out park and cancelling the opening ceremony.

Photo by DENIS GIBBONS

The festival consists of magical holiday lighting displays which are all LED lights and are set up on Burlington’s lakeshore at Spencer Smith Park. This year’s festival runs to January 8, 2021, from 4pm – midnight covering important holiday dates such as Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and Orthodox Christmas. Photo by DENIS GIBBONS

Groups of volunteers from local businesses, such as Burlington Taxi and King Paving, along with community volunteers come out to set-up the displays in the park. A fun fact about the festival displays is that the local high school T.A. Blakelock created the hockey display, “He Shoots, He Scores,” and are hard at work on new ones for future years. With the Burlington skyline lighting up the background, skaters glide around the frozen surface of the Rotary Skating Rink in Burlington’s Spencer Smith Park. It’s located just behind the Spencer’s On The Waterfront restaurant. Photo by DENIS GIBBONS

Local businesses help finance the cost of installing, removing, and maintaining the lights by sponsoring the Lakeside Festival of Lights. Some of our generous contributors include Burlington Taxi, TD Bank Group, Burlington Electricity Services Inc, BUNZL Canada and the City of Burlington.