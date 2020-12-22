Trio rob Oakville convenience store

On December 21st, 2020 at approximately 8:25pm, three suspects showed up at the Hasty Market convenience store located at 1500 Sixth Line, in the Town of Oakville. Two of the three suspects entered the store while the third waited outside in a grey Chrysler 300 sedan. The suspects waited until the store was empty and proceeded to jump the counter, demanding money from the lone store clerk. No weapons were used or seen by the victim. The two suspects scooped up the cash and fled in the grey Chrysler 300. No injuries were sustained by the victim as a result of the incident.

The suspects who entered the store are described as:

1) Male, Black, 6’0″ tall with a thin build wearing all black clothing and a blue mask

2) Male, Black, 6’0″ tall wearing a black baseball cap and grey/white track pants

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Ben Merchant of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2248.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca