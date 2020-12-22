Three Hamilton Police officers stabbed in domestic confrontation
A wild incident in the area of the James Street North Armory had put three Hamilton police officers in Hospital with stab wounds to the head and neck, as well as a suspect. Police answered to a 911 “person in crisis” at about 3PM when the confrontation occurred. Witnesses reported the original incident appeared to involve a father and son. A police spokesperson said the three injured officers were in stable condition in hospital a long with the suspect. A taser was seen in a street strewn with debris, including a backpack. A heavy police presence is on the scene at James Street North near Cannon and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
