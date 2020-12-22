Overnight gunplay in East Hamilton, pedestrian struck

What started out as a single shooting incident in Hamilton’s east end turned out to be three separate incidents. Hamilton Police now confirm there were three overnight shootings in the city’s east end. Monday night, just before midnight, Hamilton Police were called to the area of Roxborough Avenue and Reid Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired. Police came across a 19-year old male with non-life threatening gunshot wounds who was taken to hospital. Police believe that this was a targeted incident and are asking residents in the area to check any video surveillance they may have that could assist police in their investigation. Later there were shootings reported at Third Road and another shooting at 4:30 Tuesday at Eaton Place.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact D/Sgt Ben Thibodeau by calling 905-546-2907 or the on duty Division 20 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963.

Earlier Monday, a 48-year-old Hamilton woman was crossing, in the marked crosswalk at James Street South and Young Street in the City of Hamilton. At the same time, a 36-year-old Hamilton woman was driving a Honda CRV motor vehicle on Young Street. The Honda vehicle struck the pedestrian, knocking her to the ground.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital and is currently in stable non-life-threatening condition.

The driver of the Honda vehicle remained on scene and is co-operating with investigators.

Speed and driver impairment have been ruled out, but all other contributing factors are being investigated at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with this investigation, are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.