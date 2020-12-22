News roundup: Jumping off moving plane, suing Fox News, fears of Royal tell-all

Will you please return to your seat?

Two passengers aboard a Delta flight at New York’s LaGuardia Airport bound for Atlanta had a last-minute change of heart. They somehow opened a cabin door and activated the slide to exit the plane while it was taxiing. A large service dog went down the slide with the pair. They are all in custody.

Conspiracy Theorists back down

Two companies that manufacture voting machines have sent legal notices to Fox News and other pro-Trump news outlets, threatening legal action if the networks don’t stop accusing them of wrongdoing. After the complaints by the two companies, Smartmatic and Dominion, Fox new issued a two minute Q&A that refuted claims the two companies had manipulated the vote count to favour Joe Biden. One of the more outrageous claims suggested Dominion was actually tied to Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez. Another claim said that Dominion had an ownership relationship with George Soros, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others. Trump supporter, Lawyer Sidney Powell had made a number of the false claims against the two voting machine companies. Dominion lawyers sent a warning letter to Powell that said that the company had no ties “to the Chinese government, the Venezuelan government, Hugo Chavez, (British politician) Malloch Brown, George Soros, Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster.”

At least they are off the taxpayer payroll

The British newspaper, the Express, says the British royal family is reportedly quivering in its collective knickers over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s mega-deal with Netflix, concerned the couple will sell out Harry’s relations and expose their inner secrets. They are worried s about what Meghan Markle and Harry will produce as a part of their $100 million to $150 million Netflix production deal have been compounded by the streaming giant’s latest installment of the hit fictional series based on the royal family, “The Crown.” When Harry and Megan announced the TV deal they talked about only producing “highbrow, uplifting content.” But there are suggestions Netflix wants the pair to go rogue for that kind of money.