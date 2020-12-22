Hamilton reports 101 new cases of COVID19

Hamilton’s count of new COVID cases shot up to more than double yesterday’s 40 new COVID cases with a count of 101 cases and three deaths. Of the major outbreak sites in Hamilton, Grace Villa reported one new case—140 residents and 77 staff. At Juravinski Hospital there were five additional COVID cases bringing the total to 90 –43 patients, 45 staff and two visitors. And for the second straight day, Shalom Village reported no new cases– currently sitting at 100—51 residents, 48 staff and one visitor. The latest new outbreaks occurred at a Taco Bell on Upper James where four staff tested positive and Ecole Secondaire Mere Teresa where three students tested positive. Hospitalizations in Hamilton decreased by five to 51.

Halton reported a drop of 18 new COVID cases to 63. There were two deaths reported in the region. Milton accounted for 30 new cases, Oakville 19, Burlington nine and Halton Hills five. Hospitalizations in Halton dropped by one to 45.

For the eighth straight day the province recorded more than 2,000 new COVID cases. Ontario is now reporting 2,202 cases of COVID19 and 21 deaths. For the first time Hospitalizations exceeded 1000 with 1005 receiving hospital care. ICU cases now number 273 with 172 of them on ventilators. There are 636 new cases in Toronto, 504 in Peel, 218 in York Region and 172 in Windsor-Essex County.