Grinch steals Christmas angel from Emmanuel Place Hospice

A Christmas angel that brought solace to residents and their loved ones at Good Shepherd’s Emmanuel House Hospice has been stolen.

It is one of five “guardian angels” that sit in the front of the building at 90 Stinson Street, Hamilton. It went missing over the last few days which has devastated the staff, said Maria Bau-Coote, director of Emmanuel House.

“This is the first year that we did this. We wanted to do something special outside the hospice,” she said. “We wanted to brighten the lives of individuals and staff at Emmanuel House, but we also wanted to brighten the neighbourhood at Christmas.”

Ms Bau-Coote said pedestrians drop by the hospice to tell the staff how much the beautiful display captures the feeling of the holiday season in the Stinson neighbourhood.

She said the angel is five-foot, two inches and comes in three pieces so removing it would be cumbersome. “Somebody took some effort to do this,” she added.

If you know the whereabouts of the angel, please call 905.308.8401 or email mbaucoote@gsch.ca.