Province reports over 2,100 new COVID cases

On the day that a full province-wide lockdown is anticipated, Ontario is reporting 2,123 cases of COVID19 and 17 deaths. There were over 54,500 tests completed. Locally, there are 611 new cases in Toronto, 480 in Peel, 192 in York Region and 138 in Windsor-Essex County. That leaves over 700 cases in the rest of the province.

Yesterday Hamilton a drop of 36 new COVID cases with 98 new cases reported, and one death. The number of new cases in the major outbreak sites in Hamilton seemed to be slowing. Grace Villa reported no new cases with 196 people testing positive—127 residents and 69 staff. At Juravinski Hospital there were 2 additional COVID cases bringing the total to 83 –39 patients, 42 staff and two visitors. And Shalom Village had six new cases currently sitting at 100—51 residents, 48 staff and one visitor. There were no new outbreaks reported since Saturday. Hospitalizations in Hamilton remained at 54.

Milton which has been a hot spot in Halton for new COVBID cases reported 50 new cases yesterday, the highest single day count ever. Overall, though, Halton showed a drop of 2 in new COVID cases with 87 new cases. There was one reported in the region. In addition to the 50 cases in Milton, there were 19 new cases in Oakville, 6 in Burlington, and 12 in Halton Hills. Hospitalizations in Halton increased by three to 48.