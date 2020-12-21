Big one-day drop in Hamilton COVID cases

Hamilton experienced a significant drop of 48 new COVID cases with only 40 new cases reported, and two deaths. Medical officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson says the low number is due to a technical issue and we can expect to see more fluctuations this week until the matter is resolved. The number of new cases in the major outbreak sites in Hamilton was back on the upswing. Grace Villa reported 20 new cases with 216 people testing positive—139 residents and 77 staff. At Juravinski Hospital there were 2 additional COVID cases bringing the total to 85 –40 patients, 43 staff and two visitors. And Shalom Village reported no new cases– currently sitting at 100—51 residents, 48 staff and one visitor. The latest new outbreaks occurred at two public schools—Eastdale and R.A.Ridell, where in both cases two students tested positive.. Hospitalizations in Hamilton increased by two admissions to 56.

Halton reported a drop of six new COVID cases to 81 . There was one death reported in the region. Oakville accounted for 27 new cases, Burlington 26, Milton 19 and Halton Hills 9 reported new cases.

Provincially the number of new COVID 19 cases was again above 2000 with Ontario reporting 2,123 cases of COVID19 and 17 deaths. There were over 54,500 tests completed. Locally, there are 611 new cases in Toronto, 480 in Peel, 192 in York Region and 138 in Windsor-Essex County. That leaves over 700 cases in the rest of the province