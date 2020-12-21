Police round up three men on Child porn charges

As a result of three unrelated investigations involving the Hamilton Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, three males were identified and charged in relation to child sexual exploitative offences.

In November, the ICE Unit obtained thirteen judicial orders which included three warrants to search residences related to men in the Hamilton area. These men were believed to be committing child sexual exploitative offences. With assistance from the Technological Crimes Unit, Vice and Drugs Unit and Uniform Patrol, the warrants were executed. The males were arrested without incident and charged with various child pornography-related offences.

During the course of the investigation, police located inside one of the residences, a quantity of psilocybin (magic mushrooms). Additional evidence gathered led investigators to believe it was produced for personal use.

The investigation remains ongoing as forensic examinations of the seized devices, capable of storing digital media continues and there is a possibility further charges may be filed.

The Hamilton Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit continues to relentlessly pursue offenders who engage in the distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Shaun Stephan Dennis, 35-years-of age, from Hamilton is charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Jordan Alexander Blois, 25-years-of-age, from Hamilton also faces child porn charges as well as a drug offence. Jacob Christopher Devreeze, 20-years-of-age, from Hamilton is charged with a child porn offence.

Anyone with information that could assist with these investigations into these crimes are asked to contact any member of the ICE unit by calling 905-540-5247, or provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com