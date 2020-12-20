Police nab suspected armed robber, looking for his accomplice

A Hamilton man has been arrested after an armed robbery was carried out at an East Hamilton variety store. One suspect remains outstanding and police are looking for the public’s help to identify him.

In the early hours of Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 2:45 a.m., two males in disguise walked into a variety store in the East End of Hamilton. Upon entering the store, one male went behind the counter and pulled out a knife as he as he verbally engaged the lone attendant. The second male who was also brandishing a knife approached the front counter demanding money. The pair of bandits scooped up the cash and some lottery tickets before fleeing on foot.

Through continued investigation, a Hamilton man was identified as one of the suspects. On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, a search warrant was granted by the court system allowing police access to his residence. Once inside, police located the suspect and he was arrested without incident.

Investigators seized evidence related to the robbery from the residence and the suspect was taken into police custody. On Thursday December 17, his matter was addressed at the John Sopinka Courthouse where he faced robbery related charges.

The investigation remains ongoing as one suspect is currently outstanding and the Hamilton Police Service is seeking assistance from the public to identify him.

The employee did not incur any physical injuries.

SUSPECT

Male

Caucasian

30’s years old

Thin build

Light grey sweater

Black hoody underneath

Black jogging pants

Black running shoes

Black baseball hat with a light coloured visor

ARRESTED

Bradley BOWDRING, 53-years-of-age from Hamilton

CHARGES

Robbery

Disguise with Intent

Anyone with information relating to the identity of the second suspect is asked to contact Hamilton Police Service BEAR Unit Investigators Detective Constable Matt Robinson at (905) 546-8935 or Acting Detective Sergeant Frank De Vuono at (905) 546-8937.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com