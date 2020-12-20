Over 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths.

The province is reporting 2,316 new COVID cases, down slightly from Saturday’s reporting. 25 people died.

486 of today’s new cases are in Toronto, 468 are in Peel Region, 326 are in York Region, 151 are in Windsor-Essex County, and 128 are in Niagara Region.

4,150 have died in Ontario since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the deaths confirmed on Sunday, 18 were residents of long-term care homes.

Testing hit another single day record with 69,412 concluded for a positivity rate of 3.3 percent.

With one day to go before Hamilton enters COVID lockdown, the city reported another big jump in new COVID cases yestersay with 134 new cases reported, and seven deaths—the highest number of daily deaths since the second wage of the pandemic began. The number of new cases in the major outbreak sites in Hamilton seemed to be slowing. Grace Villa reported no new cases with 196 people testing positive—127 residents and 69 staff. At Juravinski Hospital there were 10 additional COVID case bringing the total to 81 –38patients, 41 staff and two visitors. And Shalom Village had seven cases currently sitting at 94—51 residents, 42 staff and one visitor. The most recent new outbreaks were at the HWDSB education Centre where three staff tested positive, The Ellen Fairclough Building where 4 staff were infected and Franco’s No-Frills on Queenston Road with 8 staff testing positive. Hospitalizations in Hamilton remained at 54.

Halton, which has been exempted from the \grey Lockdown restrictions showed a big jump in new COVID cases with 89 new cases– an increase of 31 from Friday. There were two deaths reported in the region. There were 36 new cases in Oakville, 14 in Burlington, 23 in Milton and 16 in Halton Hills. Hospitalizations in Halton decreased by two to 45.