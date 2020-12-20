Milton the region COVID hot spot with 50 new cases

With one day to go before Hamilton enters COVID lockdown, the city reported a drop of 36 new COVID cases today with 98 new cases reported, and one death. The number of new cases in the major outbreak sites in Hamilton seemed to be slowing. Grace Villa reported no new cases with 196 people testing positive—127 residents and 69 staff. At Juravinski Hospital there were 2 additional COVID cases bringing the total to 83 –39 patients, 42 staff and two visitors. And Shalom Village had six new cases currently sitting at 100—51 residents, 48 staff and one visitor. There were no new outbreaks reported since Saturday. Hospitalizations in Hamilton remained at 54.

Milton which has been a hot spot in Halton for new COVBID cases reported 50 new cases today, the highest single day count ever. Overall, though, Halton, which has been exempted from the grey Lockdown restrictions showed a drop of 2 in new COVID cases with 87 new cases. There was one reported in the region. In addition to the 50 cases in Milton, there were 19 new cases in Oakville, 6 in Burlington, and 12 in Halton Hills. Hospitalizations in Halton increased by three to 48.

The province is reporting 2,316 new COVID cases, down slightly from Saturday’s reporting. 25 people died. 486 of today’s new cases are in Toronto, 468 are in Peel Region, 326 are in York Region, 151 are in Windsor-Essex County, and 128 are in Niagara Region.4,150 have died in Ontario since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the deaths confirmed on Sunday, 18 were residents of long-term care homes.

Testing hit another single day record with 69,412 concluded for a positivity rate of 3.3 percent.