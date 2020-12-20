Britain is shunned as new strain of COVID breaks out

The UK is increasingly isolated as France, Germany, Italy the Netherlands—even Ireland are all banning flights from the UK as the country is dealing with anew mutant strain of the virus. In total 13 countries have restricted travel from the US. The travel bans came into effect less than 24 hours after Boris Johnson last night claimed that the new strain of Covid-19 might be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than existing strains. The PM effectively cancelled Christmas for around 18 million people in southern England, including London, last night by moving swathes of the country into a brutal new Tier 4 regime. The UK has recorded 35,928 cases of COVID and 326 deaths. The Eurotunnel has been closed as well.

In Canada, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Twitter that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other members of the Incident Response Group are convening to discuss the new strain.

The severe lockdown came just a couple of days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was talking about actually easing restrictions for Christmas.

The scare over the new strain of the virus did nothing to prevent hundreds of revelers in Bristol, Liverpool and York from partying in the streets and pubs, largely unmasked. Britain is also experiencing the region-hopping that has led to Ontario’s shutdown.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby today told the elderly not to go to church on Christmas Day as he warned it is ‘too dangerous’.

Places of worship will remain open across the nation over the festive period, even in Tier 4 areas of England which are subject to the toughest coronavirus restrictions.

But Mr Welby this morning urged the elderly to be ‘sensible’ and not to feel there is a ‘compulsion’ to attend church services.