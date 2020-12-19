Hamilton Public Library will still be open in lockdown

After the lockdown goes into effect Monday Hamilton Public Library will be open, but with some restrictions. Here’s a list of what is available and some of the new measures that will be taken:

Is the library open?

As of December 21, all HPL branches are open for holds pickup, computer access* and use of printers, scanner, fax and Central Makerspace takeout service. No browsing of shelves; HPL staff will retrieve holds for you.

Visits at all branches are limited to a maximum of two (2) hours.

No food or drink is permitted, to reduce the risk of transmission.

*Locke Branch doesn’t offer computer access.

Can I come into a branch without a mask, if I am medically exempt?

As of Dec 7, 2020, anyone entering HPL branches must wear a mask or face shield. For Members who are medically exempt (according to the City by-law) Staff will offer a sanitized face shield to be worn. If Members choose to refuse the face shield, they can’t enter a branch. Members may request their holds be brought to them outside. Hamilton Public Library is committed to reducing the spread of COVID -19 in our community.

Does my library card work online?

Yes. HPL has all you need to keep you informed and entertained. Register for a card to access movies, music, newspapers, magazines, e-learning and more, all for free.

When can I use a computer?

All branches except Locke offer computer access and use of printers/copiers, scanners, fax* and Central Makerspace equipment. Visits are limited to (2) two hours. Computers shut down 30 minutes before closing. All computer users need a library card. Computer use is first come, first served.

How long can I use a computer?

Computer use is limited to one-hour, with up to one-hour extension, depending on availability.

Can I print items while I’m on the computer?

Yes. All members can print up to 10 black and white copies per day. Beyond that, black and white copies are 10 cents each and colour copies are 25 cents each.

What is the safety protocol for libraries in the Grey-Lockdown category?

HPL follows the province’s COVID-19 safety plan.

Can I print remotely?

Yes. HPL has Print on the Go service. Print at home, pick up in branch.

Do I need to bring back my library items?

Yes. Please return all library materials on the due date or when they are no longer renewable. Return all library materials into any of the drop boxes at HPL’s 22 branches.

Will I be fined for overdue materials?

HPL is permanently eliminating fines and fees on children’s and youth materials and waiving fines for everyone else until December 31, 2021. More information is on our FAQ page.

Can I place holds?

Yes. Visit hpl.ca to browse titles and put items on hold. When you receive a phone call or email from HPL indicating they’re ready, pick them up at your selected branch. No appointment necessary.

When can I pick up my holds?

When you receive a notice from HPL that your holds are ready, pick them up at your selected branch. No appointment necessary.

How long can I borrow library materials?

You have 28 days to enjoy your items.

I returned my library materials, but they still appear as overdue on my account.

Rest assured HPL received your items but items are quarantined for three days. Thank you for your patience.

Is HPL offering programs?

All HPL and partner-led programs are virtual. Go to hpl.ca/events for more information.

How long can I borrow an eBook/eAudiobook through OverDrive?

HPL now has unlimited borrowing of more than 100,000 eBook and eAudiobook titles. For more magazines, movies, newspaper and more, visit HPL’s online resources.

Is the Visiting Library Service running?

Yes. In a modified way. Read more information about the Visiting Library Service.

When will the Bookmobiles be back on the road?

Please check the Bookmobile page for more information about the hours and stops it’ll be making and how you can pick up your holds and drop off your returns.

Is Local History & Archives open?

No. It is currently closed to in-person visits, due to health precautions. Staff are available to answer questions. Email askus@hpl.ca or call 905-546-3200 or chat at hpl.ca.

I have more questions. Who can answer them?

Email askhpl@hpl.ca, call 905.546.3200 or chat at hpl.ca.