Hamilton, Halton both report COVID spikes

With one day to go before Hamilton enters COVID lockdown, the city reported another big jump in new COVID cases today with 134 new cases reported, and seven deaths—the highest number of daily deaths since the second wage of the pandemic began. The number of new cases in the major outbreak sites in Hamilton seemed to be slowing. Grace Villa reported no new cases with 196 people testing positive—127 residents and 69 staff. At Juravinski Hospital there were 10 additional COVID case bringing the total to 81 –38patients, 41 staff and two visitors. And Shalom Village had seven cases currently sitting at 94—51 residents, 42 staff and one visitor. The most recent new outbreaks were at the HWDSB education Centre where three staff tested positive, The Ellen Fairclough Building where 4 staff were infected and Franco’s No-Frills on Queenston Road with 8 staff testing positive. Hospitalizations in Hamilton remained at 54.

Halton, which has been exempted from the \grey Lockdown restrictions showed a big jump in new COVID cases with 89 new cases– an increase of 31 from Friday. There were two deaths reported in the region. There were 36 new cases in Oakville, 14 in Burlington, 23 in Milton and 16 in Halton Hills. Hospitalizations in Halton decreased by two to 45.

Meanwhile, as the province awaits word on Monday about any further COVID restrictions health officials reported 2357 new cases of COVID 19 today, along with 27 deaths. Locally, The count includes 665 new cases in Toronto, 448 in Peel, 174 in York Region and 170 in Windsor-Essex County. There were more than 67.000 tests completed. Hospitalizations were up by 18 cases to 895. ICU cases dropped by 5 to 256 and the number of patients on ventilators dropped by 22 to 146.