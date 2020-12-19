Fender-bender escalated into assault and robbery

What started out as a routine exchange of insurance information following a minor car accident, somehow escalated into assault and theft.

On Thursday, November 5, 2020, shortly after 6:00 p.m., a 34-year-old Hamilton man was involved in a minor motor vehicle collision with a black Mercedes Benz sedan. The collision took place in the area of James Street South and Charlton Avenue. Both vehicles pulled off the roadway to exchange information. The driver and passenger of the Mercedes exited the vehicle and a conversation ensued between them and the victim. The victim took photos of the damage to both vehicles and the licence plate of the Mercedes. This upset the occupants of the Mercedes who assaulted the victim, chased him and then stole his phone.

The victim received minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Detectives have not been able to identify the males and are now seeking assistance from the public.

The suspects are described as follows:

SUSPECT 1: (Driver)

Male

Medium complexion

Athletic build

Thin

5’8″ tall

Black hair

Well-groomed

Early to late 20’s

Black jacket open at the front

Blue collared shirt

Dark slim fit jeans

SUSPECT 2: (Passenger)

Male

Medium complexion

Taller suspect 1

Slim build

Mid -20’s

Light brown jacket or sweater with a scarf

Jeans

Anyone with information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Andrea Kuruc at 905-546-3821.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.