A trip through the windmills of Donald Trump’s mind

While he hasn’t been seen in public much for the past week, Donald Trump has been active on Twitter. It’s interesting to see how Twitter handles Trumps claims that the election was rigged. They post disclaimers at the bottom of his stories, and if you click on them they take you to news stories and other evidence refuting Trump’s claims:

A few samples:

Regarding yesterday’s report that Russia has perpetrated a major hack of sensitive US government computers and other strategic computers:

Trump Tweets: The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control. Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!). There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA. Twitter posts:

Election Officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the US Presidential election

The link takes one to dozens of news stories including stories from Fox News that say Biden won the election.

Trump has posted five tweets in the last 24 hours either saying he won the election or there was massive voter fraud, In each case Twitter posts a note disputing Trumps claims, hyperlinked to news stories.

One would assume that the people who respond to Trump’s tweets are all Trump fans, but surprisingly he attracts numerous tweets mocking him. Some are quite funny. For instance, Trump posted a video that purports to show street demonstrations around the world where people are urging others to “Fight for Trump…Save America…Save the World.” It is not clear whether the tape is doctored or not because one can’t hear what the crowds are chanting, But what is most interesting is the kind of response Trump gets.

Following is a sample of posts made on Trump’s Twitter account in the first hour after he posted the Fight For Trump video.