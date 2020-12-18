Some COVID-related relief for Aldershot businesses

Several Aldershot businesses will receive grants from the second round of the Burlington Safe Restart Grant program.

The City announced the grants this week in cooperation with its Team Burlington members including the Aldershot Village BIA.

The funds, for which applications were required, provide businesses with one-time grants of up to $2,500 to be used for Covid related expenses.

Included in this week’s list of Aldershot recipients are: Plains Road West Pharmacy, Salon and Spa at LaSalle, The Fitness Firm, Hughes Mulkewich Physiotherapy, Mr. Sub, and The West Plains Bistro.

“We applaud all the businesses who are doing everything they can to keep customers safe, especially as we move into the holiday season” said Anita Cassidy, Executive Director of Burlington Economic Development, in a news release.

The City’s program is run in cooperation with the Ontario Main Street Relief Grant program and partners with the POST Promise program, a private sector-led initiative.

In the first round of grants, announced in October, ten Aldershot retailers received grants including dental clinics, restaurants and childcare centres.

The Aldershot B.I.A website reports that there are 325 businesses along the Plains Road corridor.