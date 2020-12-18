Slight easing in Ontario COVID count

Ontario reported 2,290 cases of COVID19 with a record-breaking 68,200 tests completed. That was a drop of 142 cases from yesterday’s record. There are 691 new cases in Toronto, 361 in Peel, 296 in York Region and 207 in Windsor-Essex County. 40 people died overnight. Hospitalizations declined by 42 cases to 877 and ICU cases were down by 2 to 261. All this comes as Premier Ford will meet with his cabinet amid growing calls for a complete lockdown across the GTHA over the Christmas Holidays.

Hamilton Public Health yesterday reported an all time high daily COVID count with 162 cases reported Thursday . There were also four deaths related to COVID reported, bringing the total to 127. The number of new cases in the major outbreak sites in Hamilton increases as well. Grace Villa now has 186 people testing positive —124 residents and 62 staff. At Juravinski Hospital there are 70 COVID cases– an increase of five –30 patients, 38 staff and two visitors. And Shalom Village has seen 87 cases, an increase of nine—43 residents, 34 staff and one visitor. The most recent new outbreaks include The Meadows Long Term Care involving one resident and Amica Dundas where one staff tested positive. Hospitalizations in Hamilton decreased by one to 53.

Halton showed a slight decrease in new cases with 76 reported. There were also five deaths reported by Halton Public Health. There were 31 new cases in Milton, 22 in Oakville, 12 in Burlington and 11 in Halton Hills.