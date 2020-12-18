Serious stabbing at downtown men’s shelter

A 34-year-old man with ties to the Hamilton area will appear in court later today regarding an assault at a downtown men’s shelter.

On Thursday, December 17, 2020, shortly after 11:00 p.m., police responded to the Salvation Army located at 94 York Boulevard for reports of a male with a weapon. Once on scene, police located a 49-year-old male with facial injuries believed to have been caused by a sharp-edged weapon. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition with serious injuries. Police secured the immediate area and searched for the suspect. A short time later a 34-year-old male was located within the building. He was arrested without incident and taken into police custody.

A large knife was located at the scene and it was seized as evidence. Police believe it was used in the assault.

Through investigation, police learned the males are clients of the shelter and believe the incident was targeted.

The suspect will have his matter addressed at the John Sopinka Courthouse later today where he will be facing several criminal charges.

CHARGED

34-year-old man with ties to the Hamilton area

CHARGES

Aggravated Assault

Fail to comply probation X4

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Constable Alex Buck by calling 905-546-3817.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com