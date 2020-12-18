The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Police Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Male from Oakville
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Police Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Male from Oakville

by
December 18, 2020

The Halton Regional Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 33-year-old male from Oakville.  Marco Lorio left his residence on foot in the area of Glenashton Drive and Eighth Line in Oakville on December 15, 2020 at approximately 6:00 pm and has not returned. 

Mr. Lorio is described as male, white, 5’6”, 153 lbs., slim build, brown eyes, short brown hair, and a dark scruffy beard (see attached photo).  He was last seen wearing a winter jacket and gray “Vans” shoes.  Mr. Lorio is a vulnerable person and as a result, police are concerned for his well-being and are hopeful for his safe return.

Anyone with information in regards to the location of Mr. Lorio is asked to contact police at 905-825-4777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Media Inquiries:

Halton Regional Police Service

Corporate Communications

Phone: 905-825-4899

Email: corpcomm@haltonpolice.ca Back to Search

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top