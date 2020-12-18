Police Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Male from Oakville

The Halton Regional Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 33-year-old male from Oakville. Marco Lorio left his residence on foot in the area of Glenashton Drive and Eighth Line in Oakville on December 15, 2020 at approximately 6:00 pm and has not returned.

Mr. Lorio is described as male, white, 5’6”, 153 lbs., slim build, brown eyes, short brown hair, and a dark scruffy beard (see attached photo). He was last seen wearing a winter jacket and gray “Vans” shoes. Mr. Lorio is a vulnerable person and as a result, police are concerned for his well-being and are hopeful for his safe return.

Anyone with information in regards to the location of Mr. Lorio is asked to contact police at 905-825-4777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

