Local Covid cases ease as Ford mulls holiday lockdown

After yesterday’s record of 162 new COVID cases, todays count in Hamilton was down to 86 cases. The number of new cases in the major outbreak sites in Hamilton seemed to be slowing. Grace Villa now has 196 people testing positive an increase of 10—127 residents and 69 staff. At Juravinski Hospital there was one additional COVID case bringing the total to 71 –31patients, 38 staff and two visitors. And Shalom Village had no new cases currently sitting at 87—43 residents, 34 staff and one visitor. The most recent new outbreak occurred at St Peter’s Hospital involving 2 patients and one staff member. The patients have been moved to the COVID ward at HHSC. Hospitalizations in Hamilton increased by one to 54.

Halton showed a decrease in new cases of 18 with 58 reported. There was one death reported by Halton Public Health. There were 23 new cases in Oakville, 18 in Burlington, 11 in Milton and six in Halton Hills. Hospitalizations in Halton decreased by two to 45.

Ontario reported 2,290 cases of COVID19 with a record-breaking 68,200 tests completed There are 691 new cases in Toronto, 361 in Peel, 296 in York Region and 207 in Windsor-Essex County. 40 people died overnight. Hospitalizations declined by 42 cases to 877 and ICU cases were down by 2 to 261. All this comes as Premier Ford will meet with his cabinet and will hold a conference call with Ontario Hospital CEOs over the weekend to determine the look of what almost certainly will be a further lockdown. There are rumours he may put the entire southern part of the province in full lockdown from Boxing day to the second week in January. Ford promised to make an announcement at 1PM Monday.