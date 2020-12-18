Hamilton going to lockdown, Halton excluded

As the province moves to tighten COVID restrictions, Hamilton is moving into the Grey lockdown zone, leaving Halton as an island of lesser restrictions in the GTHA. The lockdown is effective 12:01 am Monday. With the government cautioning against “region hopping,” there is no indication of how the province proposed to stop Halton from becoming a magnet for Christmas shopping from all sides. The four mayors form Halton issued a joint statement today asking that the region not be placed into lockdown. How long the region can stay out of the Grey zone remains to be seen

In a release the Ontario government stated “In the nearly four weeks since Peel Public Health and Toronto Public Health were moved into Grey-Lockdown, there has been a continued and concerning increase in the public health indicators in both regions. Peel saw the case rate increase by 8.6 per cent to 199.1 cases per 100,000 people while Toronto saw an increase from 37.5 per cent to 127.5 cases per 100,000 people. Hospitalizations have risen by 54 per cent in Peel and by 40.9 per cent in Toronto, resulting in delays for surgeries and other procedures at several hospitals. Positivity rates also remain well above the 2.5 per cent high-alert threshold, at 8.5 per cent in Peel and 5.8 per cent in Toronto.

In Hamilton, the number of cases and hospitalizations are trending upwards and further action is required to help stop the spread of the virus. The case rate increased by 25.8 per cent, to 103.3 cases per 100,000 people and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region have more than doubled in the last two weeks. In addition, the positivity rate is well above the high alert threshold and is at 4.2 per cent.”

Based on the latest data, the following public health regions will move from their current level in the framework to the following levels effective Monday, December 21, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. with Peel Public Health and Toronto Public Health remaining in lockdown until at least January 4, 2021:

Grey-Lockdown

City of Hamilton Public Health Services.

Red-Control

Brant County Health Unit.

Niagara Region Public Health.

Orange-Restrict

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health.

Yellow-Protect

Timiskaming Health Unit.