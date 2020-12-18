Halton citizens help nab four more DWI’s

Citizens of Halton Region continue to assist police in nabbing drinking -drivers. In the past two days citizen complaints have led to four arrests for drinking and driving and Halton Police charged three others through R.I.D.E. and traffic stops.

On December 15, 2020, just before 6:30 pm, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Trafalgar Road and Glenashton Drive in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, Igor Poliszczuk (66) of Oakville was charged with operation while impaired and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

On December 16, 2020, just after 1:00 am, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Castle Crescent and Charnwood Drive in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, Brett O’Malley (34) of Oakville was charged with operation while impaired.

On December 16, 2020, just before 6:00 pm, Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Speers Road and Dorval Drive in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, Taylor Killeen (27) of Oakville was charged with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

On December 16, 2020, just before 5:30 pm, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Taylor Crescent and Fairview Street in Burlington. As a result of an investigation, William Lee (49) of Burlington was charged with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

On December 16, 2020, just after 9:30 pm, Halton Police officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. initiative in the area of Tremaine Road and Lower Base Line in Milton. As a result of this initiative, James Tinus (43) of Milton was charged with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

On December 16, 2020, just after 9:30 pm, Halton Police officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. initiative in the area of Ford Drive and Cornwall Road in Oakville. As a result of this initiative, Amitoj Singh (49) of Oakville was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

On December 17, 2020, just after 12:30 am, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Holly Avenue and Yates Drive in Milton. As a result of an investigation, Mateusz Rajczewski (31) of Milton was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

The Halton Regional Police Service remains committed to road safety through prevention, education and enforcement initiatives.

Members of the public are reminded that driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is a crime in progress and to call 9-1-1 immediately to report a suspected impaired driver.