Former mountain school site to become affordable housing

Hamilton has completed a deal with Hamilton East Kiwanis Non-Profit Homes and Victoria Park Community Homes that will see affordable housing on the 2.84 ha (7.2 acre) site of the former Mountain Secondary School . The city paid $3.1 Million for the property in 2018.

Kiwanis and Victoria Park Homes have formed a partnership—the Caledon Community Collaborative to oversee the project.

The City is contributing $5.073M in-kind towards the development. This contribution reduces the capital cost of the project helping it to achieve affordable rents. The partnership also secured Seed Funding from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation through the National Housing Strategy.

This collaboration will support Hamilton is Home’s initiative of developing 3000 affordable units over three years. Ellis-Don Construction will build the complex. The school is to be demolished, and the form of housing is expected to be a mix of ground oriented and higher density units. Community consultation will occur in the new year.

“I am excited to work with Victoria Park Community Homes, East Kiwanis Non-Profit Homes Inc. and the Ward 8 community towards the development of badly needed affordable housing on the Hamilton Mountain,” said Ward 8 Councillor John-Paul Danko.

Edward John, Director of Housing Services, City of Hamilton said, “The ability to house larger households in areas outside of our downtown continues to build on our strategic goals to address housing challenges throughout the City.”