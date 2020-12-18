First shipment of COVID vaccine heading to Hamilton

In coming weeks, Hamilton is expecting the first shipment of the Health Canada approved Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The doses in this shipment will be reserved for people who are at higher risk for COVID-19, as identified by the Government of Ontario. Its part of a shipment of 90,000 doses that will be shipped to 17 Hospitals before the end of this month.

Hamilton Health Sciences, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, Primary Care Physicians and Hamilton Paramedic Services are working together with Hamilton Public Health Services to establish the city’s first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for long-term care employees. The first clinic is not open to the general public and will be by scheduled appointments only. Those identified to receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be contacted.

Clinic planning is underway based on Provincial guidelines, details will be released when available.

We need to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community, to reserve healthcare and hospital capacity and to protect vulnerable settings like long-term care homes.

QUICK FACTS

• It is vital that members of the public ensure that public health measures still be practiced until it is safe and said to be safe by the health professionals in all levels of government. Public health measures include:

o

• Vaccination roll-out will be based on the prioritization framework as determined by Provincial guidelines.

• It is expected that vaccines will become available for more people in the winter and spring of 2021. It is expected that by end of 2021 everyone who wants a vaccine will be offered a vaccine free of cost.

• Working groups from across Hamilton’s health sector continue to work to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are distributed effectively and equitably once they arrive locally. Teams are focused on implementing the provincial framework to ensure prioritization of key populations is met and that the logistics around local storage and distribution of vaccine supply are ready to be operationalized.

“It’s a ray of light at the end of a very long tunnel.” Said Bruce Squires, President, McMaster Children’s Hospital and VP, Women’s and Children’s Health, HHS & Co-Chair of the HCRT Vaccine Logistics Planning

“We are looking forward to working with our hospital partners on getting this momentous project off the ground with hopes of having a positive impact on the health and wellness of our community,” added Michelle Baird, Director, Hamilton Public Health Services and Co-Chair of the HCRT Health Promotion and Immunization Working Group and Logistics Planning