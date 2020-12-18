Brott Music Festival suggests you drink some wine and enjoy Vivaldi

Boris Brott and the Brott Music Festival are pleased to announce that starting on January 1st, 2021, audiences can stream a special performance of ‘The Four Seasons’ by Antonio Vivaldi online, and at the same time sample some great Ontario wines.

Through their new virtual concert streaming platform, Brott To You, the Brott Festival will bring this set of four of the world’s most beloved violin concertos to life for audiences to enjoy from the safety and comfort of home.

Artistic Director Boris Brott said “As COVID 19 continues to challenge the live music community, we encourage music lovers from across the country and now worldwide to engage with our social media and website to stay up-date on upcoming live streams, virtual concerts, and more that will be ‘Brott To You’ soon“.

On December 14th, 2020, Brott Music Festival launched ‘Brott To You’, giving audiences the chance to purchase access to high-quality concert recordings and special virtual events featuring the National Academy Orchestra and acclaimed soloists and partners from across Canada and beyond.

Starting at 4:00pm on January 1st, 2021 and until January 31st, 2021, audiences can purchase a ticket for $15 to view the ‘Four Seasons’ concert from their home. This allows unlimited views and can be enjoyed at whatever time and in whatever method is most convenient for the viewer! Full details are available at http://tickets.brottmusic.com/

Filmed this summer on-location at Sue-Ann Staff Winery in Jordan, Niagara, this interactive concert features the National Academy Orchestra, acclaimed soloist Mark Djokic, and Maestro Boris Brott. Plus, Vintner-owner Sue Ann Staff and her team at the winery shared a special, seasonal-themed wine-tasting with the performance’s (socially-distant) concert guests during the show.

In an innovative twist, audiences at home will be able to replicate this themed wine-tasting experience too! Sue Ann Staff Winery has assembled various themed wine gift packs, which audiences can purchase for socially-distant pick-up or delivery and enjoy during their virtual concert experience. These wine packages can be purchased separately from Sue Ann Staff winery and are not included in the ticket price for concerts. Visit https://www.sue-annstaff.com/products/four-seasons-six-pack?_pos=1&_sid=0e696d72e&_ss=r

Artistic Director Boris Brott is looking forward to sharing the well-loved ‘Four Seasons’ with a wide audience online this winter.