Hamilton new COVID case count soaring

Hamilton Public Health has reported an all time high daily COVID count with 162 cases reported Thursday . There were also four deaths related to COVID reported, bringing the total to 127. The number of new cases in the major outbreak sites in Hamilton increases as well. Grace Villa now has 186 people testing positive —124 residents and 62 staff. At Juravinski Hospital there are 70 COVID cases– an increase of five –30 patients, 38 staff and two visitors. And Shalom Village has seen 87 cases, an increase of nine—43 residents, 34 staff and one visitor. The most recent new outbreaks include The Meadows Long Term Care involving one resident and Amica Dundas where one staff tested positive. Hospitalizations in Hamilton decreased by one to 53.

Halton showed a slight decrease in new cases with 76 reported. There were also five deaths reported by Halton Public Health. There were 31 new cases in Milton, 22 in Oakville, 12 in Burlington and 11 in Halton Hills. There were four additional patients admitted to Halton hospitals, bringing the total to 47.

All of this happened as Ontario reported 2,432 cases of COVID19 and nearly 58,200 tests completed. It’s a new record. 23 people died overnight. There are 737 new cases in Toronto, 434 in Peel, 209 in York Region, and 190 in Windsor-Essex County. There are 2,009 more resolved cases. Hospitalizations actually declined by 13 cases to 919. With these latest numbers the Ontario Hospital association is calling for a full 4-week lockdown for the entire GTHA and any other area currently in the red zone. At his news conference today Chief Medical Officer David William did nothing to dispel suggestions that a GTHA-wide lockdown may be the next step. Its possible we will learn more tomorrow when lockdown announcements are usually made.