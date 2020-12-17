Concession Street stabbing victim was a father and grandfather

The 42-year old Hamilton man who was a stabbing victim in the area of Juravinski Hospital last Sunday has now become Hamilton’s 17th homicide victim. The 42-year-old male victim has been identified as Michael White of Hamilton. Michael has been a life-long resident of Hamilton. He is deeply missed by his family and friends. His family are requesting privacy at this time as they grieve the loss of their son, father and grandfather. Michael was a father of two children ages 24 and 16 and grandfather to a 2-year-old grandson and a 3-year-old granddaughter.

On Sunday, December 13, 2020, at approximately 6:00 a.m., Hamilton Police received a 9-1-1 call for reports of a male being stabbed by unknown suspect(s) in the area of East 27th Street and Concession Street in Hamilton. Police responded and found Mr. White suffering from serious injuries. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and detectives continue to review video and conduct interviews. The suspects were last seen travelling southbound from the crime scene in a blue or dark coloured SUV-style vehicle described as a blue Kia cube. Investigators have since located and seized a Kia motor vehicle believed to be involved in this homicide.

Police are searching for two suspects identified as: a male, medium complexion, 20 – 30-years-of-age and another male, medium to dark complexion, unknown age range

Anyone with information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Geoff Burbidge at 905-546-2288. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.