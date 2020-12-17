Burlington to receive additional COVID funding

As part of yesterday’s announcement by Queen’s Park that they are distributing $695 million to provide financial relief for municipalities and help ensure they do not carry operating deficits into 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic Burlington will receive $7.3 Million. The City of Burlington is receiving additional 2020 operating funding of $5.4 million, plus $1.9 million to help with 2021 COVID-related operating pressures. This funding is in addition to $2.2 million in transit-related money provided to help with local transit pressures, which was also secured through the City’s phase 2 application through the Safe Restart program.

This investment builds upon the first phase of the federal-provincial Safe Restart Funding Agreement announced this summer and will help municipalities deliver critical services during COVID-19.

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward said “This is great news for our City. The Province listened to us. This additional funding will help us as we enter a difficult 2021 budget to maintain and enhance the services our residents expect, while keeping it affordable. Thank you to our local MPPs – Jane McKenna, Effie Triantafilopoulos and Parm Gill – for being great advocates for our City. As well, thank you to the City’s finance, transit, government relations and leadership teams for the hours they spent working and filling out applications to justify why we needed this funding. This will go a long way as we head into 2021.”

Tim Commisso, City Manager added, “We know the City will continue to feel significant financial impacts of COVID-19 into 2021. Although we still have a challenging 2021 operating budget forthcoming in January, this funding is a huge relief for the city as we continue to deal with the financial impacts of this pandemic.”