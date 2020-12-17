Another day, another record COVID count

Ontario is reporting 2,432 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 58,200 tests completed. It’s a new record. 23 people died overnight. There are 737 new cases in Toronto, 434 in Peel, 209 in York Region, and 190 in Windsor-Essex County. There are 2,009 more resolved cases. Hospitalizations actually declined by 13 cases to 919. With these latest numbers the Ontario Hospital association is calling for a full 4-week lockdown for the entire GTHA and any other area currently in the red zone.

Hamilton enjoyed a drop in new COVID cases with 37 reported compared to 56 yesterday but there were two deaths bringing to total to 123. The number of new cases in the major outbreak sites in Hamilton appears to be easing somewhat. Grace Villa now has 177 people testing positive the same as yesterday—118 residents and 59 staff. At Juravinski Hospital there are 65 COVID cases an increase of three –30 patients, 33 staff and two visitors. And Shalom Village has seen 78 cases—43 residents, 34 staff and one visitor. The most recent new outbreaks include Immaculate Heart of Mary school where two staff tested positive, Cathmar Manor involving one staffer, Parkview Nursing Centre, also one staff; and Frank Panabaker school where two students tested positive. Hospitalizations in Hamilton rode by five to 54.. Halton had a spike in new cases with 91 reported. There were 34 new cases in Oakville, 29 in Milton, 21 in Burlington and seven in Halton Hills. For the third straight day, Halton Public Health reported no new deaths in the region.