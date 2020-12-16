Record single day COVID count in province and 42 deaths

Bad numbers all the way around in the province as Ontario reports 2,139 cases of COVID19 and 42 deaths. There are 780 new cases in Toronto, 528 in Peel, 148 in York Region, 143 in Durham and 111 in Windsor-Essex County. There are 2,043 more resolved cases and nearly 49,200 tests completed. Hospitalizations are up to 932 and ICU cases are at 256 both records since the second wave of the pandemic began.

For today at least, the new case count in Hamilton and Halton came down significantly. Hamilton Public Health reported 56 new COVID cases yesterday — a big drop from the record-setting 150 cases reported yesterday, and two deaths. .The number of new cases in outbreak sites in Hamilton is continuing to grow. Grace Villa now has 177 people testing positive—118 residents and 59 staff. At Juravinski Hospital there are 62 COVID cases –30 patients, 30 staff and two visitors. And Shalom Village has seen 72cases—42 residents, 29 staff and one visitor. Hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by five to 50. Halton had 60 new cases-22 in Milton. 13 in each of Burlington and Oakville and 12 in Halton Hills. Halton Public Health reported no new deaths in the region.