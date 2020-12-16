Better day for COVID counts, outbreaks in Hamilton; but Province set another record

Hamilton enjoyed a drop in new COVID cases with 37 reported compared to 56 yesterday but there were two deaths bringing to total to 123. The number of new cases in the major outbreak sites in Hamilton appears to be easing somewhat. Grace Villa now has 177 people testing positive the same as yesterday—118 residents and 59 staff. At Juravinski Hospital there are 65 COVID cases an increase of three –30 patients, 33 staff and two visitors. And Shalom Village has seen 78 cases—43 residents, 34 staff and one visitor. The most recent new outbreaks include Immaculate Heart of Mary school where two staff tested positive, Cathmar Manor involving one staffer, Parkview Nursing Centre, also one staff; and Frank Panabaker school where two students tested positive. Hospitalizations in Hamilton rode by five to 54.. Halton had a spike in new cases with 91 reported. There were 34 new cases in Oakville, 29 in Milton, 21 in Burlington and seven in Halton Hills. For the third straight day, Halton Public Health reported no new deaths in the region.

Province-wide, however, there were bad numbers all the way around as Ontario reported 2,139 cases of COVID19 and 42 deaths. There are 780 new cases in Toronto, 528 in Peel, 148 in York Region, 143 in Durham and 111 in Windsor-Essex County. There are 2,043 more resolved cases and nearly 49,200 tests completed. Hospitalizations are up to 932 and ICU cases are at 256 both records since the second wave of the pandemic began.