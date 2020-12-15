The kids are all right: Mohawk named Canada’s fourth top research college

Mohawk College was named the fourth top research college in the country, according to rankings released today.

Ever since Mohawk College launched IDEAWORKS, Mohawk’s applied research division, the college has steadily improved in the Research Infosource annual rankings; from 23rd in 2017 to 16th in 2018, then seventh last year.

“Applied research helps local business partners stay competitive, while providing students with hands-on experience with current technology and innovation,” said Mohawk College President Ron McKerlie. “This top-5 ranking reflects the strength of our research teams, our industry partnerships and our commitment to providing students with a future-ready education.”

In addition to breaking into the top-5 rankings, Mohawk was considered the top-ranked large college in Canada in two categories:

• Paid Student Researchers – IDEAWORKS employed 353 students in applied research projects in 2019. Each student produced over $70,000 in research money.

• Industry Research Income – Mohawk applied research projects raised more than $5 million last year. (Industry grants and contracts represented 46.3% of total research income – the third-best ratio of Canada’s large colleges.)

In total, IDEAWORKS was engaged in 224 research partnerships during the ranking period, completing 69 projects with industry partners.

“We are proud to have employed more students than any other college in our category – our IDEAWORKS faculty and staff are truly committed to the development and growth of our student researchers,” said Dean of Applied Research Jeffrey McIsaac. “We appreciate the trust of our industry partners and the support of the college leadership as we continue to advance the role of applied research in colleges across Canada.”

Here is a list of some of the areas where Mohawk students, faculty and staff collaborate with industry, government and community partners on applied research projects:

• MEDIC (mHealth and eHealth Development and Innovation Centre)

• AMIC (Additive Manufacturing Innovation Centre)

• EPIC (Energy and Power Innovation Centre)

• Medical Technologies Innovation Centre

• Augmented and Virtual Reality

• Industrial Internet of Things Research*

• Sustainability Research*

• Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS)

• Digital Accessibility

• Cybersecurity

• Student Success & Social Innovation

• Centre for Climate Change Management

(*includes research chair)