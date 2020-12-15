Some easing in local COVID case count

For today at least, the new case count in Hamilton and Halton came down significantly. Hamilton Public Health reported 56 new COVID cases yesterday — a big drop from the record-setting 150 cases reported yesterday, and two deaths. .The number of new cases in outbreak sites in Hamilton is continuing to grow. Grace Villa now has 177 people testing positive—118 residents and 59 staff. At Juravinski Hospital there are 62 COVID cases –30 patients, 30 staff and two visitors. And Shalom Village has seen 72cases—42 residents, 29 staff and one visitor. Hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by five to 50. Halton had 60 new cases-22 in Milton. 13 in each of Burlington and Oakville and 12 in Halton Hills. Halton Public Health reported no new deaths in the region.

Across the province, for the first time since the COVID pandemic began, the province has recorded more than 2000 new COVID cases, with 2275—a jump of more than 300 from the previous day’s reporting. However Health Minister Christine Elliott said part of the jump was because Ontario Public Health “has changed their data extraction process & updated their data extraction time to 1 p.m. (from 10:30 a.m.), resulting in a one-time increase in case counts and some variations in results.” There were 20 deaths recorded as well. Hospitalizations have shot up to 921, and increase of 64 admissions in a single day. ICU patients are up to 249—another record since phase two of the pandemic began, and patients on ventilators sit at 156.